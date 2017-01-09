Why Are Black People Obsessed With The Bible That Was Used To Enslave
9 January 2017

Amidu Salifu agent denies claims Italian side Taranto must cough 50,000 euros for Ghanaian

The agent of Ghanaian midfielder Amidu Salifu has denied claims of a 50,000 euros transfer to Taranto involving his client.

The 24-year-old is attracting interest from Taranto who are keen on the services of the Ghanaian.

Media reports had claimed a figure of 50,000 euros has been agreed between the two parties regarding a deal.

But the player's representative has quashed the claims as untruth.

"The engagement is not an issue and the figures circulating in these hours are not truthful," he said

"Salifu has never claimed more than 50 000 euro, but the 42,000 who must perceive from here at the end of the season.

"If Taranto is really interested, they should talk to Fiorentina, which holds the card, and try to discuss the cost."

Salifu has returned to Fiorentina after ending his loan spell at Mantua.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

