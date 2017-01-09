Why Are Black People Obsessed With The Bible That Was Used To Enslave
Sports News | 9 January 2017 14:54 CET

Wa All Stars fly out to Sudan to play Al Hilal in friendly on 12 January

Wa All Stars have left Accra to Sudan to play champions Al Hilal in a high profile friendly.

The Ghanaian champions travelled with 19 players on Monday on board an Ethiopian Airlines flight.

All Stars will play Hilal on 12 January in Omdurman.

The northern Blues will then travel to Dubai to continue their preparations before returning to Ghana for the Super Cup clash against Bechem United on 22 January.

Wa All Stars squad:
Nana Addai Aduku, Baba Musah, Maxwell Baakoh, Moses Nyarko, Nicholas Mensah, Seidu Rashid, Sadiq Alhassan, Rashid Alhassan

Hafiz Adams, Ishaku Konda, Richard Arthur, Kelvin Andoh, Kwame Sarpong, Nasiru Moro, Asuandzie Kwaku Baffoe, Emmanuel Ocran, David Abagna, Seth Amoateng, Jefrey Degorl

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

