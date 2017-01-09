Why Are Black People Obsessed With The Bible That Was Used To Enslave
9 January 2017

Croatian coach Zdravko Logarusic latest to be linked with Kotoko job; appointment in days- reports

Croatian coach Zdravko Logarusic is expected to be announce Asante Kotoko head coach, according to reports.

According to a Kickgh.com report, the former King Faisal and AshantiGold coach has held advance talks with the Porcupine Warriors.

Kotoko have been without a susbtantive coach since March last year when David Duncan was told to step aside after a string of poor results.

The club are being coached by assistant coach Michael Osei.

Since leaving Ghana, Zdravko has worked with Kenyan sides AFC Leopards and Gor Mahia FC and Simba FC of Tanzania.

