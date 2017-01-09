Free agent Ghanaian defender Razak Nuhu wants to return to Norwegian giants Strømsgodset



Ghanaian defender Razak Nuhu has confirmed his interest in returning to Norwegian powerhouse StrÃ¸msgodset.

The 25-year-old is a free agent after he was sacked by Cypriot side Anorthosis over his farcical act of wearing jersey of bitterest rivals Omonia Nicosia while working out in July last year.

The defender is currently back in his native Ghana to explore other options and he has revealed his intention of returning to StrÃ¸msgodset where he won the Norwegian league title in 2013.

"I know that there is interest for me from Norwegian clubs, and I will return. I started my professional career in Norway, was there for three years and is very fond of the country, says Nuhu

"There are teams that want me to come and everything I've heard so far has been positive. Now I am waiting for a visa to Norway so I can come and see the conditions.

"Time in StrÃ¸msgodset was nice, so why not go back there? I was there during a historic time when the club was champion and I have many good friends and memories from there."

Nuhu was part of the StrÃ¸msgodset team that won the Eliteserien in 2013.

The former Manchester City left-back played three seasons for the estate from 2011 to 2014.

He has also previously played for Cyprus sides Apollon Limassol and Anorthosis Famagusta FC.

