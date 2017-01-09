Why Are Black People Obsessed With The Bible That Was Used To Enslave
Sports News | 9 January 2017 13:46 CET

Ghana struggling to find friendly opponents ahead of 2017 Africa Cup of Nations


Ghana FA vice-president George Afriyie admits his country is struggling to find friendly opponents just six days before the start of the  2017 Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon.

The four-time African champions has settled on Uzbekistan giants Bunyodkor for a friendly exercise on Tuesday.

The West African giants are struggling with finances amid creeping problems of finding suitable opponents for a friendly ahead of the continental mundial.

'We are struggling to find opponents. We lodge in the same hotel with Morocco but they are not prepared to play us in a friendly,' Afriyie is quoted having said over the weekend.

'There are other teams that we are speaking to and hoping to confirm but all this [struggle] has to do with our budget which has not been approved. We are even here in Al Ain without a budget. We hope that this will change very soon,' he concluded.

Ghana's other group opponents Uganda, Egypt and Mali have played high-profile friendly games ahead of the tournament.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

