Why Are Black People Obsessed With The Bible That Was Used To Enslave
Sports News | 9 January 2017 13:46 CET

Ghanaian defender Razak Nuhu attracting interest from three Norwegian outfits


Ghanaian defender Razak Nuhu is a subject of intense interest from three Norwegian clubs, GHANAsoccernet.com can report.

The 25-year-old is back in his native Ghana after leaving Cypriot side Anorthosis in July last year.

The Ghanaian left-back is attracting interest from Lillestrom, Kristiansund and Viking in Eliteserien.

Nuhu is working on his visa to enable him travel to the European country to firm up a deal with any of the sides.

The defender won the Norwegian league title with  StrÃ¸msgodset in 2013.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

Sports News

Listen to the old man carefully and you will realize that "old age is an indication of wisdom."
By: FRANCIS TAWIAH (Duis
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img