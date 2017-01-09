Ghanaian defender Razak Nuhu attracting interest from three Norwegian outfits



Ghanaian defender Razak Nuhu is a subject of intense interest from three Norwegian clubs, GHANAsoccernet.com can report.

The 25-year-old is back in his native Ghana after leaving Cypriot side Anorthosis in July last year.

The Ghanaian left-back is attracting interest from Lillestrom, Kristiansund and Viking in Eliteserien.

Nuhu is working on his visa to enable him travel to the European country to firm up a deal with any of the sides.

The defender won the Norwegian league title with StrÃ¸msgodset in 2013.

