Sports News | 9 January 2017 13:46 CET

French-born Ghanaian defender Dennis Appiah returns to full scale training at Belgian giants Anderlecht

French-born Ghanaian defender Dennis Appiah has started full scale training with Anderlecht.

The 24-year-old has fully recovered from his shin injury and training in full in La Manga.

Coach RenÃ© Weiler will now have an option with the return of the Ghanaian.

Appiah endured a difficult campaign last year with an injury which kept him out of action for several months.

