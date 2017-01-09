Denkyem Launches Program For Talented Basketball Students

When we talk about an organization that has made a lot of impact on the youth especially in the Greater Accra region, then there is only one name that comes to mind, which is Denkyem; to be precise “Denkyem Charitable Organization” a United States of America based Nongovernmental organization, with its affiliate situated in Tema, Ghana.

Denkyem has been responsible for the provision of sportswear e.g. Soccer boots, soccer balls, jerseys, basketballs and used clothing, to the youth and the needy.

Soccer tournaments, basket ball tourneys are also organized periodically for the youth in the region to keep them off the streets, so they do not indulge in social vices like drug addiction, prostitution, armed robbery etc.

The organization has also been assisting primary schools in the Tema metropolis and beyond in the area of coaching personnel, sportswear as well as financial assistance during their inter schools soccer, netball, and basketball events.

The latest innovation is the introduction of scholarships and semi scholarships for students who excel in basketball to attend high schools in the United States of America

Students from the second cycle institutions are the target for this project which is already underway and gathering momentum.

Denkyem is working hand in hand with Pervis “Never Nervous ” Ellison an American and former NBA star, to bring the dreams of potential basketball students in Ghana into reality.