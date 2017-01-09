Qatari giants Al Gharafa honour Rashid Sumaila for winning December player of the month award

Ghana defender Rashid Sumaila has been presented with a plaque by Al Garafa for winning the player of the month of December in the club.

Sumaila played five matches for the Cheetahs and picked two man of the match awards making him an extraordinary player with exceptional performance.

The Ghana international has succeeded in turning round the fortunes of the Yellow and Blues since joining them a few months ago.

Al Gharafa were second from the bottom with four matches played in the season when Rashid joined them.

The inspirational Rashid Sumaila has guided them to 4th on the table with the second round starting last week.

The former Asante Kotoko and Dwarfs defender was handed his maiden Black Stars call up under head coach Avram Grant but was dropped despite hitting top form.

The is the third award Rashid has picked since joining the Qatari giants.

