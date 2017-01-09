Why Are Black People Obsessed With The Bible That Was Used To Enslave
Sports News | 9 January 2017 12:56 CET

FC Cartagena to decide on Paul Quaye's future this week

Spanish Segunda B side FC Cartagena will decide this week on the future of the former Ghana youth international Paul Quaye.

The 21-year-old defensive midfielder has been training with the side after leaving Slovakian side FK Senica where he made 12 appearances before the break.

Quaye arrived in Spain at the age of 16 and joined Espanyol and later made his La Liga debut under Mauricio Pochettino.

He became the second youngest player in the history of the catalan club to play in the first team but he could not maintain the momentum.

Quaye was scouted in Ghana during the Aspire Africa justify-your-inclusion.

