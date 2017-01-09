Thrills At Achimota Match Play



The 2016 Match play final saw the immediate past captain, René Gameli Kwame and Club Captain Dr. Frank Adu battle for supremacy at the Achimota Golf Club on December 27, 2016.

Members of the club teed off ahead of the finalists in an open house and thanksgiving tournament, as the final tournament of the year.

The match saw the past captain take a four hole lead by the 15th hole, with four holes to play. Dr. Frank Adu managed to claw his way back to reduce the deficit to 1 hole on the 17th Hole. This would require the captain to win the hole to force a playoff.

However on the 18th, the atmosphere was tense and charged, and the finalists struggled to keep their composure as they putt to win or force a playoff.

Past Captain René Gameli Kwame emerged the winner on the 18th and in his award acceptance speech thanked the captain for a tough game and a thoroughly enjoyable Match play.

The Vice Captain Mark Cofie accompanied by the Club Competition Secretary, congratulated both players as they handed the Match play Cup and the 2016 Match play trophy to the winner. The Vice Captain thanked all members for their participation and pledged that the 2017 Match play would be even bigger and better. He ended by wishing all and sundry the best of the festive season and a prosperous new year.

From The Sports Desk

