AFCON 2017: Ex-GFA Chairman backs Black Stars to win title

Former Chairman of the Ghana Football Association Alhaji Jawula is hopeful the Black Stars, dominated by youths, can finally end their long wait for Africa Cup of Nations title this year in Gabon.

Ghana has not won the Africa Cup of Nations in the last 35 years but have been to the finals on three occasions since then.

The third final was in 2015 where the team lost 9-8 on penalties to Ivory Coast despite leading the shootout 2-0 and the former FA boss is optimistic this time around.

“Well looking at our team it’s a youthful team and in a competition like the Africa Cup of Nations you need that,” Jawula told Accra based Asempa FM

“Having been so close in the last edition you get the feeling that this year could be the year the stars win it.”

The Stars are currently in Dubai preparing for the 31st edition of the Africa Cup of Nations.

Story by Ghana/Joy Sports