Hearts coach assures fans team will improve before season starts

Following a drab performance in a friendly match against Bechem unted Hearts of Oak assistant coach Henry Willington is backing his side to improve before the start of the Ghana Premier League on February 4.

The Phobians disappointed fans at the Accra sports stadium on Sunday as they drew goalless with MTN FA Cup holders champions Bechem United.

“The team will surely improve before and during the season. You can see we have many new players and they are gradually getting to know each other. So they will surely improve,” he said.

Striker Cosmos Dauda was guilty of missing a lot of chances in the stalemate but Willington is confident the Nigerian will peak at the right time.

“He is a young player who needs time to develop. And definitely he is developing. We really need to give him time and he will impress everyone in the long run,” he noted.

Hearts was supposed to unveil their new signings to fans but that did not take place.

Story by Ghana/Joy Sports