West Ham United looking at short term signings to cover for Andre Ayew and Cheikhou Kouyate

While things have improved in recent weeks, overall it has been a disappointing 2016/17 campaign to date for West Ham United.

For the majority of the season, they have been scrapping down towards the Premier League's relegation zone after initially struggling to adapt to their new home - the London Stadium.

More recently, two losses on the bounce against Leicester and Manchester United have put a slight dampener on the three successive victories that the Irons picked up previously - two 1-0 home wins against Burnley and Hull City and a 4-1 thrashing of Swansea at the Liberty Stadium.

Slaven Bilic is looking to lure Mahamadou Sakho who has fallen out of favor with Liverpool Jurgen Klopp and is desperate to leave the club.

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has been touted as far shot option of moving to the London stadium for more playing time.

All these names are cropping up because Both Ayew and Kouyate will be away for at least 14 days.

