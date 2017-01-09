Ex Kotoko skipper Joe Hendricks blasts Black Stars players over bonus claims

With issues of winning bonuses of the Black Stars resurfacing again ahead of the kickoff of the 2017 Afcon in Gabon, ex Kotoko skipper Joseph Hendricks has blasted the players over recent reports that they are calling for an increment.

Hendricks who had a short stint with the Black Stars during his playing days believes that the Black Stars players are being unpatriotic if they should ask for an increment in their bonuses.

"That will be very unpatriotic. Why must they ask for the bonus to go up? How much was reduced? Just something little so they must take it and go and play," he told Happy FA.

Playing for the national team is a source of pride. When I was playing in Israel, people will be asking you questions a the moment you are not a member of your national team. So if you get a call up, it makes you proud," he added.

Reports in the media are rife that the Black Stars are demanding for a restoration of their bonus which was reduced from $10000 to$8000 by Nii Lante Vanderpuye during his tenure as Sports Minister last year.

Ghana is eyeing the 2017 Afcon trophy after missing it for close to 34 years.

