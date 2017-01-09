Why Are Black People Obsessed With The Bible That Was Used To Enslave
Sports News | 9 January 2017 12:15 CET

Ghana coach Avram Grant linked to Melbournne City after 2017 Afcon

Ghana coach Avram Grant has been linked to Melbourne City top coaching job and is expected to agree a deal as soon as his contract with Ghana expires next month.

Grant's contract expires next month and the Australian side is keen on signing the former Chelsea manager to handle their technical department.

According to a report on Foxsports   the former Premier League and FA Cup finalist could throw his hat into the ring for the job.

Grant penned a two-year deal with the Ghana Football Association which took effect from December 1, 2014. That contract will come to an end after Ghana's campaign the 2017 AFCON in Gabon.

The Israeli trainer has coached English Premier League teams, Chelsea, West Ham United and Portsmouth who he led to the 2009-10 FA Cup final. Portsmouth lost to Chelsea 1-0 courtesy a Didier Drogba free-kick.

Grant also guided Ghana to a second-place finish at the 2015 AFCON after losing a penalty shoot-out to Cote d'Ivoire.

Recently, he has been criticised for a string of poor performances which have left the Black Stars on the brink on crashing-out of the 2018 World Cup qualifiers.

The Black Stars are without victory in their last five matches (two losses and three draws) under Grant.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

