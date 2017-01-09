Former GFA Chairman Alhaji Jawula tips Youthful Black Stars to finally win AFCON

Former Chairman of the Ghana Football Association Alhaji Jawula is of the view that the Black Stars will win the Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon this year.

The Stars are currently in Dubai preparing for the 31st edition of the Africa Cup of Nations.

Ghana has not won the Africa Cup of Nations in the last 35 years but have been to the finals on three occasions since then.

'Well looking at our team it's a youthful team and in a competition like the Africa Cup of Nations you need that,' Jawula told Accra based Asempa FM

'Having been so close in the last edition you get the feeling that this year could be the year the stars win it.'

