Sports News | 9 January 2017 12:15 CET

Bechem United forward Ahmed Toure admits Hearts of Oak friendly was tough

Bechem United's forward Ahmed Toure has admitted taking on Hearts of Oak was on a tough one after the game ended 0-0.

Hearts of Oak will be playing for the Ghana Premier League this season after failing to win the trophy in the last six years.

For Bechem United defending the MTN FA Cup trophy and also playing well in the CAF Confederation Cup will be high on the agenda.

But after playing out a 0-0 stalemate Ahmed Toure says it was a tough one.

'It was not easy playing Hearts of Oak because we even trained yesterday,' Toure told reporters after the game

'Some of their fans were expecting that they beat us  but I think we have been able to show that we are good enough to play a team like Hearts of Oak.'

Life is fair to you when you understand and know yourself!
By: Benkofi iyke
