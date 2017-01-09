Why Are Black People Obsessed With The Bible That Was Used To Enslave
Kevin Prince Boateng’s wife Melissa Satta expecting second child- Report

Big news coming for   Melissa Satta   and her husband Kevin Prince Boateng is that the big time model Melissa is expecting a second child for the suspended Ghana international.

The couple have been blessed with a son called Maddox and if reports in Spain are to be believed they are expecting a second baby in the coming months.

Kevin Prince Boateng has rediscovered himself since moving to Las Palmas and people close to him have indicated that Boateng is growing ever in love with Melissa like never before.

For now, in fact, neither Melissa nor   Boateng   have confirmed anything but the picture should become clear in the coming months.

By Rahman Osman 
