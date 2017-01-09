Kevin Prince Boateng’s wife Melissa Satta expecting second child- Report

Big news coming for Melissa Satta and her husband Kevin Prince Boateng is that the big time model Melissa is expecting a second child for the suspended Ghana international.

The couple have been blessed with a son called Maddox and if reports in Spain are to be believed they are expecting a second baby in the coming months.

Kevin Prince Boateng has rediscovered himself since moving to Las Palmas and people close to him have indicated that Boateng is growing ever in love with Melissa like never before.

For now, in fact, neither Melissa nor Boateng have confirmed anything but the picture should become clear in the coming months.

By Rahman Osman

