New Swansea manager Paul Clement to fight West Brom for Jeffrey Schlupp

Swansea City have joined the race to sign want-away Leicester City winger Jeffrey Schlupp.

The Sunday Mirror says West Brom manager Tony Pulis is hoping to beat Swansea to the signing of out-of-favour Leicester star Schlupp.

Baggies boss Pulis tried to sign the 24-year-old Ghana left-back or winger in the summer, but Leicester refused to sanction the deal.

Schlupp was left out of Ghana's squad for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations and can freely sort out his club future.

Jeffrey Schlupp latest videos

VIDEO: Ghana star Jeffrey Schlupp features in Beats by Dre advert - 1 month ago

Video: Leicester City impressive youngster Jeffrey Schlupp speaks about unbelievable title winning feat - 8 months ago

Video: Watch Leicester winger Jeffrey Schlupp talks about his side's victory over Swansea - 9 months ago

VIDEO: Leicester City winger Jeffrey Schlupp talks about his return from injury and game against Newcastle - 10 months ago

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com