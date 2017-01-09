Yahaya Mohammed on target as Azam FC rattle four goals past Yanga in Mapinduzi Cup



Ghanaian striker Yahaya Mohammed scored for Azam FC as they cruised to a comfortable 4-0 win over Yanga in the 2017 Mapinduzi Cup over the weekend.

The 27-year-old doubled the lead for the Ice Cream Makers nine minutes after the breather heading in Salum Abu-Bakr's cross.

Mahindu and Enoch Agyei completed the rout in the 80th and 84th minutes to seal the top spot with seven points while Yanga finished second with six.

Jangombe will play group B winners Azam FC while eternal rivals Yanga and Simba face off in a mouthwatering clash.

Simba topped group B after defeating Jangombe Boys 2-0, goals courtesy of Laudit Mavugo's brace in the 11th and 53rd minutes.

