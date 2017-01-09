Why Are Black People Obsessed With The Bible That Was Used To Enslave
Sports News | 9 January 2017 09:01 CET

Muniru Sulley promises to work harder at Steaua Bucuresti winter training camp in Antalya

Muniru Sulley has started mid-season training with his Romanian side Steaua Bucuresti at their camp base in the Turkish city of Antalya.

The 24-year-old has promised to work harder during the break before the start of the second half of the season

A post on his Facebook page read: ''ALHAMDULILLAH 🙏🙏🏿. Done with holidays! Time to work harda than before!! âœˆï¸ï¸ off to preseason#antalya#🇹🇷# 2017 will be a great year INSHA'ALLAH. SM11 🇬🇭 BLESSED.''

Sulley made 10 legaue appearances for Steaua before the winter break.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

Sports News

in a colony of blinds the one eyed man is a king
By: Amankwah P. Edward
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img