Sports News | 9 January 2017 07:47 CET

Hearts of Oak draw 0-0 draw with Bechem United friendly

Hearts of Oak played out a 0-0 draw with Bechem United F.C. in a preseason friendly game played at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday.

The Phobians failed to take advantage of two golden chances in the first half and saw out a very trite second against the reigning FA Cup Champions Bechem United.

Hearts were scheduled to outdoor their newly signed players for the season.

If you obey all the rules, you miss all the fun.
By: Katharine Hepburn


