Sports News | 9 January 2017 07:47 CET
Hearts of Oak draw 0-0 draw with Bechem United friendly
Hearts of Oak played out a 0-0 draw with Bechem United F.C. in a preseason friendly game played at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday.
The Phobians failed to take advantage of two golden chances in the first half and saw out a very trite second against the reigning FA Cup Champions Bechem United.
Hearts were scheduled to outdoor their newly signed players for the season.
