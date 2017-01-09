Hearts of Oak draw 0-0 draw with Bechem United friendly

Hearts of Oak played out a 0-0 draw with Bechem United F.C. in a preseason friendly game played at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday.

The Phobians failed to take advantage of two golden chances in the first half and saw out a very trite second against the reigning FA Cup Champions Bechem United.

Hearts were scheduled to outdoor their newly signed players for the season.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com