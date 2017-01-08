AFCON 2017: Africa’s Epic Battle For Glory Looms

It’s AFCON time again! As always, devotees of the event are fervently doing the countdown to the big kick-off, thanks to the recent boost in the build-up to the event, despite the initial muted tempo. It’s also worth noting that the 2017 championship marks the 60th anniversary of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

A memorable championship thus looms in Gabon. This portends to serve up another epic African football moment. Undoubtedly, Gabon2017 has the potential to be brash and highly competitive. And the eventual winner stands to gain a whopping $4million prize money, from a previous $1.5 million; besides representing the continent at the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup in Russia.

But aside all the perks, there is also a vicarious pride in winning the Nations Cup. Genuinely, this is like catnip to the 16 participating teams. So, expect each team to mount a frenetic tussle to home in on the 31st AFCON title, when the tournament opens on January, 14. As a matter of course, 32 matches (fixtures) will help winnow the 16 finalists down to the eventual stayer come February, 5; when the final match will be staged.

No Team is Markedly Weak

Indeed, predicting the stayers (likely winners) and the stragglers (unlikely winners) at the Nations Cup can be tricky these days. Fact is, the marked disparity that existed between them has blurred lately. Guinea-bissau, Uganda and Zimbabwe breezed into this year’s finals, at the expense of continental heavyweights: Nigeria and South Africa, due to the unfolding balance of power in African football. For Guinea-bissau it was a triumphant first time entry to the finals, whiles Zimbabwe and Uganda came in from the cold after 13 and 39 years respectively.

In fact, there is a ring of truth about the waning minnow status in African football. Specifically, when one recalls how Togo and Angola qualified for the 2006 World Cup ahead of favourites: South Africa, Cameroon, Morocco, Nigeria and Egypt. Not forgetting, Ghana’s heart-rending defeat to Rwanda during the 2004 AFCON qualifiers.

Currently, Ghana has an off chance to make it to their 4th straight World Cup in Russia, because they failed to beat Uganda on home soil. When Guinea found themselves in the same group with: Swaziland, Malawi and Zimbabwe they wrote them off as pushovers, but Zimbabwe defied the odds to qualifier ahead of them during the qualifiers. Guinea- Bissau also caused an upset when they beat Zambia and Kenya to reach the upcoming finals; actually aided by the failure of Congo to garner maximum points from their opponents. So, there is no markedly weak team or group at the AFCON in Gabon. Thus Africa’s fave teams can disparage the capability of Guinea-bissau, Zimbabwe, Uganda and Togo at their own peril.

The recent fairytale in world soccer still writs large- talking of the achievements of leicester City in the EPL last season, Iceland at Euro2016 and Wa All Stars in the Ghana Premier League (GPL). Certainly, the small teams going to Gabon will be inspired by these fairytales.

However, the fact remains that the biennial Africa Cup of Nations is the happy hunting-ground for the big teams: Egypt, Ghana, Cameroon, Cote d ’Ivoire, Algeria to name but a few.

Cameroon has the Nous

Group (A) Preview: Gabon, Guinea-bissau, Cameroon and Burkina Faso

Come Saturday, January, 14 unheralded debutants, Guinea-bissau will have their baptism of fire against the host nation, Gabon when the tournament kicks-off at the Stade de l’Amitie in Lebreville.

Gabon stands to benefit from home advantage as the host Nation, but this is no guarantee for success. The opening game is crucial to the hosts, since it will help them gain a firm foothold in this group. So, Guinea-bissau better psych themselves up in anticipation of the capacity crowd. And the possibility of the referee bending the rules in favour of the hosts, as has been the case in several AFCON openers.

Captain, Pierre- Emerick Aubameyang (Borussia Dortmond) will lead the squad for Gabon. Together with Mario Lemina (Juventus), Bruno Ecuele Manga (Cardiff City), Malick Evouna (China) and Didier Ndong of Sunderland they will be a real handful for their opponents.

Unlike the hosts, Guinea-bissau will not be under any pressure to excel. Their presence at the finals is already astonishing. That is not to say that there is nothing at stake for them. Certainly they will avoid being cast also runs. Head coach, Baciro Cande’s 23-man squad is entirely made up of foreign based players, made up of Captain Bucundji Ca, Zezinho, Jean Paul Mendy, Toni Silva, and Juary Soares just to name a few.

Four -time title holders, Cameroon are the likely winners in this group, despite the decision of key players to stay away from the team. They have the clout and nous to play in international competitions. Coach Hugo Broos will parade the likes of: Henri Bedimo, Nicholas Nkoulou , Vincent Aboubakar, Benjamin Moukandjo, Toko- Ekambi, Ndip Tambe, Njie, Mabouka, Mbokwe, and Bassogog in their quest for a fifth title.

Burkina faso (2013 runners-up) are no longer minnows in Africa football, judging from their achievement in 2013.They are the side that will make things difficult for Cameroon and the hosts in this group. Ajax striker, Betrand Troare on loan from Chelsea is the man to look out for, since Bakary Kone, Jonathan Pitropa and Charles Kabore are currently in the twilight of their careers.

Senegal will come on like Gangbusters

Group (B) Preview: Algeria, Tunisia, Senegal and Zimbabwe

This group is widely seen as the most difficult group in this tournament. In it are two vociferous North African Neighbours: Tunisia and Algeria. Both teams have won the AFCON once, Algeria in 1990 and Tunisa in 2004.This tournament provides another opportunity for them to go one better. Trust these two teams to approach this tournament with a crazed mentality. Confederation of African Football (CAF) player of the year (2016) award winner and Premier League player of the season, Riyad Mahrez of Algeria is obviously the star-turn of this tournament. Together with Leicester City teammate, Islam Slimani and Faouzi Ghoulam of Napoli they will attempt to win a second title for Algeria.

Tunisia also boasts Aymen Abdennour a strongman in defense, Saber Khalifa who scored twice on the road to this year’s finals to help their cause. Not forgetting Sunderland’s midfielder, Wahbi Khazri.

Senegal is Africa’s best team according to current FIFA ranking. This is a star studded team poised for success. They will come on like gangbusters, so their opponent better watch out. They will parade the like of Cheihou Kouyate (West Ham), Kalidou Koulibaly, Iddrisa Gueye (Everton) and Liverpool’s top scorer with nine goals this season in the Premier League, Sadio Mane. We hope that Sadio Mane will replicate his goal-poaching ability with Liverpool in this competition. Honestly, the Senegalese are a good team with a lot of prospect, so wish them luck.

Zimbabwe should be happy and proud of their achievement thus far. They have never gone past the group stages in two attempts at the AFCON in 2004 and 2006. Gabon 2017 is their third attempt. Coach Callisto Pasuwa has named Khama Billiat (Mamelodi Sundowns) and Knowledge Musona (KV Oostende) in his final squad to try to improve their record this time around.

Cote d’Ivoire will make a Brave Fist of Defending their Title

Group (C) Preview: Cote d’Ivoire, DR. Congo, Togo and Morocco

Cote d’Ivoire formerly (Ivory Coast) are the defending champions. Till they became champions for the second time in 2015 they disappointed everyone when it mattered most at the continental championship. We hope they are now in control of their destiny after that sweet feat. Didier Drogba and Yaya Toure have called time on their international careers. But coach Michel Dussuyer believes Eric Baily (Manchester United) and Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) will take on the mantle in their absence. Not forgetting Gervinho who is injured. Dussuyer has named a star-studded team comprising players from top clubs in Europe. As expected they will make a brave fist of defending their title.

Many people still have a good recollection of DR. Congo’s sterling performance at the 2015 AFCON. But the nagging question is whether they will be able to rise to the occasion once again, now that their main man Yannick Bolasie is hors de combat (injured).However there should be no cause for alarm,since Benik Afobe andDieumerci Mbokani have the potential to inspire DR. Congo to put up a good fight.

Togo’s Performance in this group will be difficult to say now, because striker and skipper, Emmanuel Adeybayor’s fitness is suspect, due to his inability to find a new club. That notwithstanding, we can trust good old Claude Le Roy to inject some pep into his team to cause quite a stir in this group. Fulhalm’s Floyd Ayite will come in handy if Adebayor fails to find his mojo.

Morocco can confidently take on any team in this tournament, because they have Herve Renard. This coach broke the jinx for Zambia in (2012) and Cote d’Ivoire in (2015). He can do the same for Morocco with the likes of Southampton’s Sofiane Boufal , Monaco’s Nabil Diran and Mehdi Benatia.

Ghana Insanely seeks a Fifth Title

Group (D) Preview: Ghana, Mali, Uganda and Egypt

Ghana insanely seeks a fifth triumph in this tournament, because it’s almost 35 years since they last lifted the Nations Cup trophy; and also more importantly because they were within a hair’s breadth of winning the trophy two years ago. But Ghana coach, Avram Grant has caused quite a hoo-ha in Ghana with his flippancy. Many Ghanaians have been badgering him to do what they wanted, regarding player selection but to no avail. Again Grant is counting on: Captain Asamoah Gyan, Andre Ayew, Jordan Ayew, Harrison Aful, Agyemang Badu Christian Atsu to do the job for him.

Egypt will be gunning for their eighth title, after failing to qualify for the last three editions. Coach Hector Cuper’s team is made up of 12 local players and 11 foreign based players. Some of the big names are Mohamed Salah, Ahmed Elmohamady, Mohamed Elneny and Essam –El Hadary.

Uganda is the CAF national team of the year award winner for 2016. Their Goal keeper, Denis Onyango is also CAF footballer of the year (2016) award winner for players based in Africa. These accolades are a real morale booster for Uganda. Indeed they are the outsiders to look out for.

Mali coach, Alain Giresse’s squad is predominantly made up of foreign based players, with only two players from the local league. They will play their first match on January, 17 against Egypt. Some of the players to look out for are Moussa Marega (Voctoria Guimaraes), Moussa Doumbia (Rostov, Russia), Adama Traore (Monaco), and striker, Bakary Sako (Crystal Palace).

Lastly, let’s hope AFCON 2017 shapes up well amid the simmering civil strife in Gabon to be a memorable one. May the football be enjoyable and may the best team win.

