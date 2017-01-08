Black Stars jersey numbers for AFCON 2017 revealed

Squad numbers for the 23 Black Stars players to feature in the 2017 African Nations Cup have been revealed.

The team's final list was submitted on January 4; 10 days to the start of the tournament in accordance with CAF's rules, meaning that the numbers designated to the players had to be announced as well.

The team's two captains, Asamoah Gyan and Andre Ayew, reprised their numbers from the last edition of the tournament in Equatorial Guinea.

They will wear jerseys numbered 3 and 10 respectively while Mubarak Wakaso also keeps the number 11 he used in 2015.

Baba Rahman will wear jersey numbered 17, Christian Atsu has jersey numbered 7, Agyemang-Badu gets jersey numbered 8 and Afriyie Acquah has jersey numbered 6.

Jordan Ayew will put on jersey numbered 9.

Debutant Bernard Terkpetey will wear the number 14 while Wa All Stars goalie Richard Ofori has jersey number 12. Thomas Partey will be in jersey numbered 5 for Ghana.

The Black Stars are expected to play against Uzbekistan club side Bunyodkor in a pre-AFCON friendly on Tuesday in Dubai.

Below are jersey numbers for the Black Stars in the 2017 AFCON:

Goalkeepers:

Razak Braimah -1, Abdul-Fatau Dauda- 16, Richard Ofori – 12

Defenders:

Harrison Afful – 23, Andy Yiadom – 2, Baba Rahman – 17, Frank Acheampong- 22, John Boye – 21, Jonathan Mensah – 4, Daniel Amartey – 18, – 19

Midfielders:

Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu – 8, Afriyie Acquah – 6 , Thomas Partey – 5, Mubarak Wakaso – 11, Christian Atsu – 7, Ebenezer Ofori – 15, Samuel Tetteh – 20

Forwards:

Asamoah Gyan – 3, Jordan Ayew – 9 , Andre Ayew – 10, Ebenezer Assifuah – 13, Bernard Tekpetey – 14

By: Citi Sports Desk