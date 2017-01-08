AFCON 2017: Black Stars squad numbers announced

CAF has revealed the squad numbers for the Black Stars ahead of the African Cup of Nations\.

Schalke attacker Bernard Tekpetey has been handed the No.14 jersey.while Ebenezer Ofori will wear the No.15 jersey. Samuel Tetteh will wear the No.20 jersey.

Captain Asamoah Gyan retained his iconic No.3 jersey while his deputy Andre Ayew has been handed the number 10 shirt.

Story by Ghana/Joy Sports