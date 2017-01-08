Why Are Black People Obsessed With The Bible That Was Used To Enslave
Cup of Nations | 8 January 2017 22:33 CET

AFCON 2017: Black Stars squad numbers announced

By MyJoyOnline

CAF has revealed the squad numbers for the Black Stars ahead of the African Cup of Nations\.

Schalke attacker Bernard Tekpetey has been handed the No.14 jersey.while Ebenezer Ofori will wear the No.15 jersey. Samuel Tetteh will wear the No.20 jersey.

Captain Asamoah Gyan retained his iconic No.3 jersey while his deputy Andre Ayew has been handed the number 10 shirt.

Story by Ghana/Joy Sports

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

Cup of Nations

tell me and i forget. teach me and i remember. involve me and i learn.
By: jacob
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img