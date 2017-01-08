Black Stars squad numbers for AFCON revealed; whizkid Bernard Tekpetey handed No.14 jersey

Senior players of the Black Stars have retained their squad numbers for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations which starts next Sunday in Gabon.

Schalke whizkid Bernard Tekpetey, who is a shock inclusion in the final 23-man squad, has been handed the No.14 jersey.

Another youngster Ebenezer Ofori, set for his tournament debut, will wear the No.15 jersey.

Captain Asamoah Gyan retained his iconic No.3 jersey and his deputy Andre Ayew handed the number 10 shirt.

Below is Ghana's 23-man squad for the 2017 AFCON:

Goalkeepers:

Razak Braimah (Cordoba, Spain) -1, Abdul-Fatau Dauda (Enyimba, Nigeria) - 16, Richard Ofori (Wa All Stars) - 12

Defenders:

Harrison Afful (Columbus Crew, USA) - 23, Andy Yiadom (Barnsley, England) - 2, Baba Rahman (Schalke, Germany) - 17, Frank Acheampong (Anderlecht, Belgium) - 22, John Boye (Sivasspor, Turkey) - 21, Jonathan Mensah (Columbus Crew, USA) - 4, Daniel Amartey (Leicester City, England) - 18, Edwin Gyimah (Orlando Pirates, South Africa) - 19

Midfielders:

Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu (Udinese, Italy) - 8, Afriyie Acquah (Torino, Italy) - 6 , Thomas Partey (Atletico Madrid, Spain) - 5, Mubarak Wakaso (Panathinaikos, Greece) - 11, Christian Atsu (Newcastle, England) - 7, Ebenezer Ofori (AIK Stockholm, Sweden) - 15, Samuel Tetteh (Leifering, Austria) - 20

Forwards:

Asamoah Gyan (Al Ahly, UAE) - 3, Jordan Ayew (Aston Villa, England) - 9 , Andre Ayew (West Ham, England) - 10, Ebenezer Assifuah (Sion, Switzerland) - 13, Bernard Tekpetey (Schalke, Germany) - 14

By Nuhu Adams



For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com