Why Are Black People Obsessed With The Bible That Was Used To Enslave
Cup of Nations | 8 January 2017 22:33 CET

Black Stars squad numbers for AFCON revealed; whizkid Bernard Tekpetey handed No.14 jersey

Senior players of the Black Stars have retained their squad numbers for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations which starts next Sunday in Gabon.

Schalke whizkid Bernard Tekpetey, who is a shock inclusion in the final 23-man squad, has been handed the No.14 jersey.

Another youngster Ebenezer Ofori, set for his tournament debut, will wear the No.15 jersey.

Captain Asamoah Gyan retained his iconic No.3 jersey and his deputy Andre Ayew  handed the number 10 shirt.

Below is Ghana's 23-man squad for the 2017 AFCON:
Goalkeepers:
Razak Braimah (Cordoba, Spain) -1, Abdul-Fatau Dauda (Enyimba, Nigeria) - 16, Richard Ofori (Wa All Stars) - 12

Defenders:
Harrison Afful (Columbus Crew, USA) - 23, Andy Yiadom (Barnsley, England) - 2, Baba Rahman (Schalke, Germany) - 17, Frank Acheampong (Anderlecht, Belgium) - 22, John Boye (Sivasspor, Turkey) - 21, Jonathan Mensah (Columbus Crew, USA) - 4, Daniel Amartey (Leicester City, England) - 18, Edwin Gyimah (Orlando Pirates, South Africa) - 19

Midfielders:
Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu (Udinese, Italy) - 8, Afriyie Acquah (Torino, Italy) - 6 , Thomas Partey (Atletico Madrid, Spain) - 5, Mubarak Wakaso (Panathinaikos, Greece) - 11, Christian Atsu (Newcastle, England) - 7, Ebenezer Ofori (AIK Stockholm, Sweden) - 15, Samuel Tetteh (Leifering, Austria) - 20

Forwards:
Asamoah Gyan (Al Ahly, UAE) - 3, Jordan Ayew (Aston Villa, England) - 9 , Andre Ayew (West Ham, England) - 10, Ebenezer Assifuah (Sion, Switzerland) - 13, Bernard Tekpetey (Schalke, Germany) - 14

By Nuhu Adams

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

Cup of Nations

In every human endeavour there is a boundary
By: FRANCIS TAWIAH(Duisb
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img