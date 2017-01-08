Why Are Black People Obsessed With The Bible That Was Used To Enslave
8 January 2017

Cape Town City FC defender Jospeh Adjei praises head coach Eric Tinkler

Cape Town City FC defender Jospeh Adjei has paid glowing tribute to head coach Eric Tinkler for their high-flying campaign. 

The City Boyz ended up in third place after the first half of the season.

They won their first major silverware after defeating SuperSport United 2-1 to win the Telkom Cup last month.

Adjei believes Tinkler has been a real force behind the newboys.

''Our coach is like a father to us all and you can see it on the field,'' he said.

''Apart from his managerial duties at the club, he's made us to feel like a family and that is keeping us at the top of our game all season.

''I can him a genius because he knows how to get the best of out of every single player.''

Sports News

