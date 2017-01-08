Hearts coach Wellington tells fans to expect blockbuster in Bechem friendly

Hearts of Oak assistant coach Henry Wellington Lamptey says have made tremendous improvement and expects a high-quality performance against Bechem United on Sunday in Accra.

The Phobians want to test their readiness for the Ghana Premier League with a friendly against the defending FA Cup winners.

Ahead of the match at the Accra Sports Stadium, Lamptey claimed his players were in good shape to meet expectations.

''We have improved our game a lot since preseason started and we are still improving,'' Wellington told accraheartsofoaksc.com

''We started our training a few days to the G6 but we were still able to hold our own in the competition and make it to the finals. It was unfortunate that we lost on penalties but that has not worried us much. We have continued with our preparation and I can assure you that I have seen a lot of improved performances and differences from our first day.

''We are not there yet but we are working hard to put everything into place. We will be playing Bechem United on Sunday and I want the fans to come and witness a good game.

''I know it is early days because the league has not started so I will not be too result-oriented.

''I want us to enjoy the game and make the fans also enjoy what they see on Sunday. I will urge every Hearts supporter to come to the stadium and urge the team against Bechem United.''

