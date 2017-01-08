AFCON 2017 opponents watch: Mali beat Burkina Faso 2-1 in friendly

Ghana's Group opponents Mali beat Burkina Faso 2-1 on Saturday in a pre-2017 Africa Cup of Nations friendly.

It was the Stallions who scored first on 40 minutes through Jonathan Zongo.

After the break, Bertrand TraorÃ© levelled in the 59th minute before Mustapha YatabarÃ© snatched the winner on the 70th minute mark.

Mali coach Alain Giresse fielded all three goalkeepers in the friendly.

SoumaÃ¯la DiakitÃ© started the match before being substitute by Ousmane Coulibaly who was also replaced by Djigui Diarra.

The match was played in Marrakech where both teams are preparing for the tournament.

