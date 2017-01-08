Kevin-Prince Boateng in action for Spanish side Las Palmas in win over Gijon

Ghana's Las Palmas forward Kevin Prince Boateng was involved in his side's 1-0 win over Sporting Gijon in the Spanish La Liga on Saturday

Boateng started the game and was only substituted in the 89th minute of the match.

Palmas scored in the 55th minute of the match through Nabil El Zhar to gift his side the winner.

The win moved them to 8th place on the league log with 24 matches in 17 games.

