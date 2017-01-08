Ofori's Black Stars inclusion has made New Edubiase proud – Salam Yakubu

The inclusion of AIK midfielder Ebenzer Ofori in the final 23-man squad of the Black Stars for the 2017 Afcon has been hailed by many with New Edubiase President saying it has made them proud.

Ofori, 23, played for New Edubiase in the Ghana Premier League before moving to AIK in 2013 and Salam Yakubu believes he has made the club proud.

'Ebenezer Ofori has really made us proud. He has brought us glory for being in the final 23 of the entire nation,' Salam said.

'A lot of players were not even given the opportunity to train with the team let alone be selected but Ofori made it. It tells you New Edubiase has produced a Black Stars player. We are really very proud,' he added.

The AIK Solna midfielder who was voted the best midfielder in Sweden in the 2014/15 Allsvenskan season is one of the inclusions in the team who will be making their debut at the tournament.

He played 24 matches for AIK this season and scored three goals which got him selected into the Allsvenskan Team of the Season.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

