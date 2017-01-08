Why Are Black People Obsessed With The Bible That Was Used To Enslave
REVEALED: Striker Majeed Waris angrily storms out of Ghana camp after being dropped from final 23-man squad

France-based striker Abdul Majeed Waris angrily stormed out of the Ghana camp after being left out of the Black Stars final 23-man to play at the 2017 AFCON.

Ghana head coach Avram Grant left the 24-year-old out of his final squad for the Gabon tournament after a two-day training session in UAE.

The Lorient striker was dropped alongside Austria Lustenau forward Raphael Dwamena and Istanbul defensive midfielder Joseph Attamah.

Dwamena and Attamah are still training with the team in the UAE City in Al Ain.

According to GSN Sources the former Sweden Allsvenskan Player of the Year Award winner got angry when he was announced among the three (3) dropped players.

The striker reacted angrily to his exclusion and left the team's camp the morning when the squad was announced.

The Ghana technical team is not happy with the striker's reaction to his omission and he could suffer future repercussions for his action.

Ghana will travel to Gabon next week to begin their AFCON campaign.

The Black Stars are in the same group with Egypt, Mali and Uganda.

By El Akyereko
