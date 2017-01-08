Ataa Eddie Pappoe Advices Ghanaian Boxers To Be Discipline

Ataa Eddie Pappoe, a top Boxing Referee / Judge has advised Emmanuel Tagoe aka “Game Boy” and Isaac Dogboe aka “The Royal Storm” to be disciplined and fight in their comfortable weight classes.

In an exclusive interview, he said the two boxers are now the ambassadors of the game who are known, but they are too eager to impress and that is not right.

He urged Tagoe to come down in weight to fight as a Featherweight as the Lightweight has bigger boxers with big punches and might have problems.

Pappoe also advised Isaac Dogboe to move down from Featherweight to Bantamweight where he would be able to control the game and his opponents with his own comfortable weight and punches.

According to Ataa Eddie Pappoe, boxing is a very difficult area where trainers, boxers and managers need a lot of advice and encouragement.

He said the media must report more on boxing to make people love the sport.

On the new Bukom Boxing Arena in Accra, Pappoe noted that it was good and the location was ideal. He wished that there would be good promoters and promotions to attract the boxing fraternity.

He commended President John Mahama and SSNIT for putting up the Boxing Arena before leaving office, because it is only by a political will that Ghana can get a first-class sporting facility that includes swimming, basketball, handball, volleyball and other indoor disciplines.