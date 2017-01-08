StreetWise Promotions Promise To Raise More Champions

StreetWise Boxing Promotions and Management have promised to give Ghana more world champions in the future.

Carl Lokko, Managing Partner of the Syndicate told Yours Truly that they are coming up with a big fight this March to climax the 60th birthday of Ghana.

Lokko who trains highly world rated Richard Commey, Commonwealth Bantamweight Champion Duke Micah and others at the Bronx Gym in Akoto Lante in Accra said it would be fitting to organize the 60thanniversary Boxing Bonanza at the Bukom Boxing Arena with the support of corporate Ghana.

He noted that it is very expensive to do promotions in Ghana and called on companies to back them to put up the fight which would involve Richard Commey, the boxer from Africa who surprised and put Americans on their toes till the last round against Robert Easter Jr. in the IBF Lightweight title fight in the USA.

According to Lokko, his partner, Michael Amoo Bediako is optimistic that Ghana will have more real-world class fighters and champions if they are encouraged by corporate Ghana.

He appealed to the media to write and talk more about boxing for the public to be aware and informed about what is going on in the world of boxing.

Carl Lokko who took Commey out to fight and lost on two occasions said the Bronx Gym boxers do not know defeat and only have to work harder to claim what is theirs.

The man who made amends with Duke Micah to win the Commonwealth title in 2016 said training a host of potential world beaters is not easy, but he is focused on doing his best for Ghana.

“Ghana is our focus, as we want to help people with talent to become better responsible citizens, we want to take boys from the streets and turn their lives around, that is why we are involved in this boxing business” he noted.

Lokko said the media has a major role to play in enticing companies to support promotions and also inform the fans of boxing about new happenings in the sport.

“The media is supposed to encourage us by rewarding those who have done the great work and deserve to be honored. I feel I have done much and I have been overlooked, but that dosed not discourage me” stressed Lokko who feels he deserves the best coach of the year because he took Commey out to USA and was robbed. Also, he took Micah to the UK to win the Commonwealth Bantamweight title and handles other potential champions at the Bronx Boxing Gym.

“I don’t know the criteria SWAG uses to pick the best players and best coaches, but I think I deserve to be the best boxing coach in Ghana last year. We are not discouraged at all, but we have to express our feeling and work harder” he said.