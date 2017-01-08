Eddie Pappoe Urges Ghanaian Sports Journalists To Do More Research

Africa’s leading Boxing Ring Official Eddie Pappoe has advised Ghanaian Sports Journalists to do more research and advise policy makers in the industry.

The top World Boxing Referee / Judge who spoke to Yours Truly in an exclusive interview at his Asia Gardens Residence at Dansoman in Accra said most sports journalists in Ghana are just interested in giving score lines, but do not go deep to investigate and research to be able to report and inform well.

He noted that many sports media have turned to football, especially foreign football and neglected other sports like boxing, basketball, tennis, swimming, golf and handball which is not talked about or written on.

As a boxing person, he dwelled on the fistic sport and said the media in Ghana only follow boxing when there is a bout and they even do not inform well.

He expressed that the media are supposed to interview the stars in the game as well as officials to educate, inform and entertain the public, but most of them are ignorant or not abreast with modern trends in sports, especially boxing.

Ataa Eddie, as he is popularly known said in 2015 he officiated in over 15 international fights, but only a few sports journalists are aware, and in 2016, he was involved in seven world title bouts and that is also not known to the football journalists.

He recalled officiating the All Africa IBO Super Featherweight title between Aphiwe Mboyiya and Sibusiso Zinganga, IBO International Lightweight title between Xolani Mcotheli and Vusumzi Tyatyeka, IBO International Featherweight title between Macbute Sinyabi and Syndey Maculeke, IBO International Flyweight title between Makazole Tete and Armando Torres, IBO Junior Lightweight title involving Jack Asis and Malcom Klassen, IBO Strawweight title involving Simpimone Konoko and Nkosinathi Joyi as well as the first IBO Lightweight world title in Ghana at the Bukom Arena between Ghana’s Emmanuel Tagoe and Fana of South Africa.

He noted that the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) must have a research department or a Library where young reporters or the general sports public can go to learn or refresh their minds.

Eddie Pappoe who was awarded SWAG Referee of the Year 12 years ago disclosed that he has done many better things, and chalked many achievements which many sports journalists do not know, like being the best delegate at the written examination of the All African Boxing Ring Officials in Malawi.

He also holds a Special Diploma from the World Boxing Council (WBC) and represented Ghana at many Boxing Conventions at his own expense.

Eddie Pappoe who deserves a Special Award for his contribution to the development and promotion of Boxing in Africa said lack of promotions is killing Ghana Boxing, however the sport is big business in South Africa where they frequently organize good promotions with excellent media coverage and promotions.

He adviced Ghanaian Media to travel and see what is happening elsewhere so that they can inform and educate the sports administrators and managers.

“As major stakeholders in the promotion and development of boxing, I think the media has a role to play, which they are not playing. Most of them don’t know what is the news or how to create the news or set the agenda” he said.

According to Pappoe. Many things are happening and it is about time that the SWAG is involved. He wished the SWAG leadership a Happy New Year and prayed that they will know his achievements so that if there is any reward, he is given a fair deal as he has been expectant for a long time.

Among the ring officials he trained and encouraged are Roger Barnor, Dan Nunoo Mensah, Emmanuel Brenya and others. He said his doors are open to train more officials for boxing to develop in Africa as he is now more than an ambassador.