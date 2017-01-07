Why Are Black People Obsessed With The Bible That Was Used To Enslave
Sports News | 7 January 2017 22:14 CET

Olivier Giroud the hero again after Arsenal flirt with disaster against Preston

By Wires

Olivier Giroud scored for a fourth game in a row as Arsenal survived a major scare, coming from 1-0 down to eventually beat Preston 2-1 in the third round of the FA Cup.

Callum Robinson put the hosts ahead in only the seventh minute and Preston could and should really have been further ahead at the break against a very poor Arsenal.

Arsene Wenger’s half time talk seemed to have the desired effect, however, and the Gunners were a far better side after the interval, Aaron Ramsey immediately pulling them level with a stunning drive before Giroud popped up with his customary late goal from Lucas Perez’s excellent backheel.

The result means that manager Wenger has still yet to taste defeat in the third round of the FA Cup.

Sports News

