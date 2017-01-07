EXCLUSIVE: Black Stars new boy Ebenezer Ofori set to join Israel side Macabbi Haifa

Ghana Black Stars new boy Ebenezer Ofori is set to join Israeli giants Maccabi Haifa in a shocking move after a successful season with AIK Solna in Sweden, Ghanasoccernet.com can reveal.

The Greens have already reached an agreement with the Swedish side and are waiting for the player's consent to join the Israeli Premier League.

'Right now, everything depends on the player to decide if he wanted to go or not,' a source from AIK told GHANAsoccernet.com.

Ofori has been a regular player for the Swedish side since joining them three years ago, winning the best midfielder in the Allsvenskan last season.

He started in 24 games and scored three goals this season and also made it into the Swedish Team of the Season.

The former New Edubiase left back who now plays as a holding midfielder for AIK was handed his maiden call up into the Black Stars for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations which starts next week.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

