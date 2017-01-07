Why Are Black People Obsessed With The Bible That Was Used To Enslave
Sports News | 7 January 2017 16:44 CET

Dutch side Go Ahead Eagles sign Liverpool starlet Pedro Chirivella to join Ghanaian Elvis Manu in survival campaign

Dutch Eredivisie side Go Ahead Eagles have acquired Liverpool starlet Pedro Chirivella to join Ghanaian attacker Elvis Manu to help in their survival campaign.

The Eagles are rock bottom of the Eredivisie table and are fighting to beat the drop.

The pride of the IJsselKowet have signed Ghanaian attacker Elvis Manu on loan from English Championship side Brighton and Hove Albion.

They have also secured 19-year-old Chirivella to augment their squad for the second round of the Eredivisie campaign.

Manu is expected to form a solid partnership with the Spanish starlet to help Eagles avoid relegation from the Dutch top-flight.

Elvis Manu latest videos
VIDEO: Elvis Manu speaks about growing up in Holland, his passion for Ghana - 10 months ago

VIDEO: Ghanaian forward Elvis Manu discusses his move to Huddersfield Town - 11 months ago

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

Sports News

THEY ACCUSE US FOR WRONG DOING BUT THEY DO THE WORSE THINGS TO US.
By: FRANCIS TAWIAH ,
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img