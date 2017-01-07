Dutch side Go Ahead Eagles sign Liverpool starlet Pedro Chirivella to join Ghanaian Elvis Manu in survival campaign

Dutch Eredivisie side Go Ahead Eagles have acquired Liverpool starlet Pedro Chirivella to join Ghanaian attacker Elvis Manu to help in their survival campaign.

The Eagles are rock bottom of the Eredivisie table and are fighting to beat the drop.

The pride of the IJsselKowet have signed Ghanaian attacker Elvis Manu on loan from English Championship side Brighton and Hove Albion.

They have also secured 19-year-old Chirivella to augment their squad for the second round of the Eredivisie campaign.

Manu is expected to form a solid partnership with the Spanish starlet to help Eagles avoid relegation from the Dutch top-flight.

