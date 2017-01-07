Tunisian Ligue 1 is African League with most players (18) at 2017 AFCON

All countries making appearance at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations 2017 have their final squads announced as we have few days to the commencement of the tournament.

Twenty-two (22) African leagues will be represented in Gabon.

GHANASoccernet.com comes your way with the most represented African league during the tournament in Gabon.

101 players are coming from the twenty two national leagues in Africa to be present at the AFCON 2017.

The Tunisian Ligue 1 is having the highest number of players appearing at Africa's flagship tournament with 18.

17 players are coming from the Egyptian Premier League whilst the South African Premier Soccer League will be producing 12 players.

Apart from the aforementioned leagues in Africa, rest of the 22 top flights are having less than 10 players making it to the tournament.

The Ghana Premier League has produced two players-Wa All Stars goalkeeper Richard Ofori is in the Ghana squad and West African Football Academy attacker Komlan Agbeniadan also making the cut in the Togo final squad.

Below is the list of African Leagues representation at the Africa Cup of Nations 2017.

Tunisian Ligue 1 (18)

Egyptian Premier League (14)

South Africa PSL (12)

DR Congo Linafoot (8)

Zimbabwe PSL (7)

Uganda Premier League (6)

Morocco Botola League (5)

Algerian Mobilis Ligue 1 (4)

Cote d'Ivoire Ligue 1 (4)

Gabon Championnat National D1 (3)

Togo Ligue 1 (3)

Tanzanian Premier League (3)

Ghana Premier League (2)

Cameroon Elite League (2)

Kenya Premier League (2)

Mali Premier Division (2)

Nigeria Professional Football League (1)

Angola Girabola (1)

Sudani Premier League (1)

Ethiopia Premier League (1)

Senegal Ligue 1 (1)

Guinea Championnat National (1)

By Nuhu Adams



For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com