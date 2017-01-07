Muniru Sulley and three Steaua Bucuresti players wear Mike Tyson T-shirts for medical

Ghanaian midfielder Muniru Sulley was one of four Steaua Bucuresti players who turned up for their mid-season medical in a Mike Tyson T-shirt.

Sulley has returned to Romania for the second half of the season for the league leaders.

22 players who have reported from the winter break were medically examined at a clinic in Chiajna.

Cristian Tanase, Paul PÃ¢rvulescu and Gabi Tamas were also spotted wearing the shirt which had the image of the boxing legend.

