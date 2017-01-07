Sports News | 7 January 2017 13:49 CET
Asante Kotoko set to complete Ollenu Ashitey signing next week
Asante Kotoko will complete the signing of schemer Ollenu Ashittey next week after agreeing personal terms with the club.
Ollenu played for Hearts of Oak last season but refused to renew his contract after what he described as poor treatment from the club.
The speedster has been training with Kotoko since December and has already featured in a trial game - scoring a brace against lower-tier side Quam FC.
For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].