7 January 2017

Asante Kotoko set to complete Ollenu Ashitey signing next week

Asante Kotoko will complete the signing of schemer Ollenu Ashittey next week after agreeing personal terms with the club.

Ollenu played for Hearts of Oak last season but refused to renew his contract after what he described as poor treatment from the club.

The speedster has been training with Kotoko since December and has already featured in a trial game - scoring a brace against lower-tier side Quam FC.

By: FRANCIS TAWIAH
