PHOTOS: Daniel Opare completes loan switch to French Ligue 2 side RC Lens

Ghana defender Daniel Opare has joined French Ligue 2 side RC Lens on loan for the rest of the season from Augsburg.

The versatile wing back has struggled for game time at the Bundesliga outfit since making a move in the summer of 2015.

Opare will be played for his sixth European since joining Real Madrid in 2008 after enchanting the world at the 2017 FIFA U17 World Cup in Korea.

