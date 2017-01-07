Why Are Black People Obsessed With The Bible That Was Used To Enslave
Sports News | 7 January 2017 13:49 CET

Man United boss Mourinho ready to block Fosu-Mensah loan move from Old Trafford

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho is set to block a loan move by Dutch-born Ghanaian midfielder Timothy Fosu-Mensah, according to sources in the UK.

Fosu-Mensah, 19, has struggled for game time under Jose Mourinho after making 10 appearances in all competitions last season.

His two starts this term came in United's wins over Zorya Luhansk and Northampton in the Europa League and EFL Cup respectively.

According to the Manchester Evening News, clubs from both the Premier League and Championship have enquired about taking the Dutchman on loan for the second half of the campaign.

However they claim Fosu-Mensah is set to stay put in this month's transfer window.

Fosu-Mensah joined United from Ajax in 2014 and went on to make his debut two years later in a 3-2 win at home to Arsenal.

