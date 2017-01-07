AFCON 2017: Ivory Coast star Solomon Kalou sees Ghana as threat to their title defense

Why Are Black People Obsessed With The Bible That Was Used To Enslave
Ivorian forward Solomon Kalou reckons Ghana is the only country that can stop them from successfully defending their Africa Cup of Nations title.

The Ivorians beat Black Stars on penalties in 2015 to annex the title for the first time since 1992 and they will be hoping to defend it.

Black Stars on the other hand are hoping to end their 34-year wait for the AFCON title in Gabon.

'Ghana is a strong team, we are friends, anytime Ghana and Cote d' Ivoire play is a different thing altogether,'

Kalou said in an interview. 'They are a threat I think so. We beat them to win the trophy two years ago but is not going to be easy if we face them in the competition this time," he added. The Hertha Berlin forward will be hoping to mark his sixth AFCON appearance with on a high note.

