Sports News | 7 January 2017 12:45 CET
Asante Kotoko too strong for Future Stars in Pre-season game
Asante Kotoko proved too strong for Future Stars in a friendly game on Friday after coming up 4-0 winners on the day.
The game was played at Kotoko's famous Adako Jachie training ground and it gave coach Michael Osei the opportunity assess his team.
Goals from from Isaac Quansah who got a brace Frank Sarfo Gyamfi and Obed Owusus secured the victory.
For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].