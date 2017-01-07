Asante Kotoko too strong for Future Stars in Pre-season game

Asante Kotoko proved too strong for Future Stars in a friendly game on Friday after coming up 4-0 winners on the day.

The game was played at Kotoko's famous Adako Jachie training ground and it gave coach Michael Osei the opportunity assess his team.

Goals from from Isaac Quansah who got a brace Frank Sarfo Gyamfi and Obed Owusus secured the victory.

