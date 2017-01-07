Why Are Black People Obsessed With The Bible That Was Used To Enslave
Sports News | 7 January 2017 12:45 CET

Asante Kotoko too strong for Future Stars in Pre-season game

Asante Kotoko proved too strong for Future Stars in a friendly game on Friday after coming up 4-0 winners on the day.

The game was played at Kotoko's famous Adako Jachie training ground and it gave coach Michael Osei the opportunity assess his team.

Goals from from Isaac Quansah who got a brace Frank Sarfo Gyamfi and Obed Owusus secured the victory.

Sports News

