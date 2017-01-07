Why Are Black People Obsessed With The Bible That Was Used To Enslave
Sports News | 7 January 2017 12:45 CET

Ex-Kotoko chief Dr KK Sarpong set to be appointed head of Black Stars financiers GNPC

Former CEO of Kumasi Asante Kotoko, Dr Kof Koduah (KK) Sarpong, is set to be appointed chief executive officer of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) which is the headline sponsors of the Black Stars.

Sarpong, the former CEO of the Tema Oil Refinery (TOR) is due to take-over from Mr. Alex Mould  after President-elect Nana Akufo-Addo is sworn-in on Saturday.

His close relationship with football is expected to boost the relationship between the GFA and the state oil company. GNPC signed a partnership agreement with the Ghana Football Association (GFA) in 2013.

The deal worth 3 million dollars annually was to a yearly renewal for a period of 3-5 years and confered on GNPC the title of headline sponsors of the senior national team.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

Sports News

I define ‘nothing’ as ‘something which is the opposite of everything’. You can get everything from nothing; or nothing from everything. It is all up to you!
By: N Atta Kusi Adusei
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img