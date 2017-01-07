Ghana opponents Uganda defeat Slovenia in pre-AFCON friendly

Ghana group opponents Uganda secured a 1-0 win over Slovenia in a friendly game in preparation for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.

Home-based striker Mohammed Shaban scored the only goal of the game to help the Cranes seal the victory.

The Onduparaka FC attaker hit the target in the first half to give Uganda the win to revive their confidence.

That is because the Cranes suffered a 2-0 defeat at the hand of Tunisia on Wednesday as both sides prepared for Africa's flagship tournament to be played in Gabon.

Uganda will play Slovakia in Dubai on Sunday before concluding their preparations with a friendly against Ivory Coast on Wednesday.

Uganda are drawn in Group D alongside Egypt, Ghana and Mali.

