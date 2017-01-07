Stoke City manager Hughes slams 'unfair' inconsistencies in release of players for AFCON

Stoke City manager Mark Hughes has slammed African football federations insisting they have treated his side unfairly over release of players for this month's Africa Cup of Nations.

Ghana are among several African FA to have allowed their players to stay with their clubs beyond the deadline of 1 January for the release of players for the competition in Gabon.

FIFA rules state that players must be released two weeks before internationally approved competitions.

While some FA's like the Ivory Coast federation have been strict over when their players arrive in camp, Ghana allowed Andre Ayew, Christian Atsu, Daniel Amartey, Jordan Ayew and Andy Yiadom to stay beyond their release dates to play for their clubs.

Several players have pulled out of the tournament, while Stoke will be without three Hughes wanted for the FA Cup clash against Wolves on Saturday.

Mame Diouf (Senegal), Wilfried Bony (Ivory Coast) and Ramadan Sobhi (Egypt) will miss the outing as their countries insisted on early arrivals.

Hughes is furious with the "unfair" rules over which players are released, and when.

"It just smacks of being a bit unfair and not consistent and it allows clubs in our league to gain an advantage," Hughes said, via the Daily Star.

"It should be one rule across all the associations then there wouldn't be anybody going away from that.

"Some associations are more receptive to requests and the ones we've dealt with were OK with Mame Diouf but less so with other players.

"It seems to be dependent on who you're talking to."

Stoke host Wolves before league meetings with Sunderland, Manchester United and Everton.

The African Cup of Nations starts in Gabon next week.

