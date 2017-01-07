Why Are Black People Obsessed With The Bible That Was Used To Enslave
Ghana midfielder Sulley Muntari set to join Italian side Pescara

Ghana international Sulley Muntari could be heading back to the Italian Serie A after starting negotiations with Pescara.

The 32-year-old is currently a free agent after his contract with Al-Ittihad expired in July.

According to Sky Sport Italia, Muntari's representatives are considering a proposal from Pescara, who are at the foot of the Serie A table.

He has a great deal of experience in Serie A, having played for Udinese, Inter and Milan.

Muntari also featured in England for Portsmouth and Sunderland.

He is expected to give his response to the Pescara offer over the next few days.

